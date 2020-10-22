Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Drug driver admits to killing four kids

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
22nd Oct 2020 9:41 AM

 

The man behind the wheel of a car that ploughed into a group of children walking along a street in Sydney's northwest - killing four - has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Samuel William Davidson, 30, entered guilty pleas on Thursday to four counts of manslaughter, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle and one of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm while under the influence of drugs.

Samuel Davidson, left, and the Abdallah children, who were killed on the night of February 1.
Samuel Davidson, left, and the Abdallah children, who were killed on the night of February 1.

Siblings Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, and Sienna Abdallah, 9, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, were killed when Davidson crashed into them on Bettington Rd, Oatlands, on February 1, 2020.

Davidson, the son of a former police officer, was committed to be sentence in the District Court on November 20.

Samuel William Davidson is escorted by police after the crash in February. Picture: 7 News
Samuel William Davidson is escorted by police after the crash in February. Picture: 7 News

 

 

Originally published as Oatlands driver admits to killing four kids

More Stories

Show More
court crash crime driving editors picks manslaughter under the influence of drugs

Just In

    FBI warns of US election hack

    FBI warns of US election hack
    • 22nd Oct 2020 10:10 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Premium Content Revealed: Regions major parties are most under pressure

        Politics Analysis of the two leaders’ campaigns so far have revealed the regions where each party is feeling confident... and where they’re slipping.

        BUSTED: Warwick mums and dads in court for their crimes

        Premium Content BUSTED: Warwick mums and dads in court for their crimes

        Crime NAMED: The Warwick parents fronting court for everything from drug dealing to...

        Money blamed for Southern Downs man’s explosive outburst towards ex-partner

        Premium Content Money blamed for Southern Downs man’s explosive outburst...

        News THE 53-year-old called the woman a c--t before throwing a tea towel at her face.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites