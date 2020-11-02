Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CRIME TRENDS: What crimes have occurred in Warwick over the past month. Photo Kevin Farmer
CRIME TRENDS: What crimes have occurred in Warwick over the past month. Photo Kevin Farmer
Crime

OCTOBER CRIME MAP: The trends you need to know

Tessa Flemming
2nd Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OVER 90 offences have been committed in Warwick within the month of October, with crime on a surprising drop from this time last year.

According to Queensland Police Service, only 91 offences occurred from October 1—31, compared to 125 during that same period in 2019.

These October 2020 offences ranged from theft to assault, with drug offences being the most common at 22.

Here’s some more in-depth data you need to know about Rose City crime rates:

WARWICK’S MOST COMMON OCTOBER CRIMES

– Drug offences: 22

– Traffic and related offences: 20

– Good order offences: 13

– Other theft (excluding unlawful entry: 9

– Assault: 8

– Unlawful entry: 8

WARWICK’S TOP CRIME AREAS

– Percy St: 3 offences

– Fitzroy St: 3 offences

– Steel St: 3 offences

– Cunningham Hwy, near Womina: 3 offences

– Aspinall St: 3 offences

– Diery St: 3 offences

WARWICK’S TOP CRIME TIME:

– Tuesday, 6am — 2pm

– Saturday, 2—10pm

– Saturday, 6am — 2pm

– Friday, 10pm — 6am

Queensland Police tape.
Queensland Police tape.

It’s also been a big month for high profile incidents.

Here are the top five in case you missed them:

Human skull in forest may have been there over 10 years

Forensic officers were called to the Durikai State Forest in Greymare after a hiker stumbled across human skull and other bones.

Police revealed the bones could have been in the area for over a decade and are still investigating whether they could be linked to any missing people

Man suffers head injuries from alleged CBD gang bashing

Four young men will face court after they allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old Warwick man.

It is believed the 51-year-old and the teens were unknown to each other.

Farmers put on notice after police seize rifles in drug raid

Three unsecured rifles along with quantities of cannabis, magic mushroom spores and a dismantled hydroponic system were recovered from a property near Warwick last week.

Detective Acting Sergeant Glenn Evans was concerned the rifles could fall in the hands of violent criminals and gave farmers a stern warning.

Charges laid over Leslie Dam shooting

WARWICK detectives have charged a man with assault and weapons charges following a shooting at Leslie Dam on Friday.

Police will allege a 24-year-old Warwick shot a 35-year-old man in the thigh before fleeing the scene

‘HEARTBROKEN’: Warwick family left devastated by break-in

WHEN Warwick mum Jess Porter took her family to Stradbroke Island for the school holidays, she never expected to find their home ransacked by thieves upon their return.

Thieves stole “thousands’ of dollars worth of belongings”.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Landmark’ 68.5km exclusion fencing approved but not for all

        Premium Content ‘Landmark’ 68.5km exclusion fencing approved but not for all

        Rural ‘One of the most major infrastructure projects in our region for exclusion fencing was over 100 years ago.’

        PROMISES: What Labor’s win means for Warwick

        Premium Content PROMISES: What Labor’s win means for Warwick

        News The votes are in and now Warwick’s waiting game begins. FULL LIST INSIDE:

        RE-ELECTED: James Lister retains Southern Downs seat

        Premium Content RE-ELECTED: James Lister retains Southern Downs seat

        Politics ‘Now I need to keep working to justify the faith people are putting in’: Member...

        Will Deb survive LNP bloodletting?

        Premium Content Will Deb survive LNP bloodletting?

        Politics Deb Frecklington last night vowed to remain LNP leader but party insiders revealed...