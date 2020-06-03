OFF AND JUMPING: Horse trials launch first show day

JUMPING BACK INTO THE ARENA: It’s the first time in several months riders will have the opportunity to ride in a competition like environment at the Warwick Horse Trials.

EVENTING: The early relaxation of coronavirus restrictions has been a blessing in disguise for the Warwick Horse Trials club, who will re-open their show jumping arena from June 14.

With stage two coming into effect from June 1, club members who live further than the 150km radius will now have access to the 300-acre property, which houses a cross country facility as well as the show jumping arena.

Club president Tracy Sexton said access to the arena next Sunday would be a welcome return for many members, who have been limited to their own properties for months.

“We’ve sort of just put it out just this week but there are a few who are keen,” she said.

“They haven’t had any competitions. Jumping at home is fine but getting out and being able to jump in a competition sort of situation is better.

“A lot of them are quite keen, a lot of the pony club kids and the inter-school kids.”

The Morgan Park facility has been open to members for the past four weeks, however tight regulations have been in place.

No more than 10 people could access the cross-country facility at any one time, which Sexton was happy to comply with.

“With individual training, it was never a problem (up here) and most people on horses aren’t within 1.5m anyway,” she said.

“For the first weekend we were open, we had 10 people in the morning and 10 people in the afternoon.

“And they were so happy to be able to come in and be riding again.”

The show jumping day will be one of the first opportunities riders have had to compete in a competition-like environment, with Warwick holding its last event in October last year.

Coach and judge Christine Bradfield will mark the course, Sexton said, which will provide riders with “plenty of opportunities” to ask questions.

“It’ll be an opportunity for riders to get outside their front gate and do something else,” she said.

“Any maybe catch up with friends.

“Going to events with your horse is always great fun because you meet up with everyone. And that’s probably one of the things about it, it’s very social when you get out there and have fun.”