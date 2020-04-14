Off and running: New council to conduct first meeting

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council's newly elected cohort will hold their first meeting tomorrow morning.

The inaugural meeting will be run via video-link from 9am between the Warwick and Stanthorpe council offices due to COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

New mayor Vic Pennisi will lead his councillor colleagues Ross Bartley, Cameron Gow, Jo McNally, Andrew Gale, Sheryl Windle, Marco Gliori, Cynthia McDonald and Stephen Tancred through the agenda items.

Top priority for the meeting will be selecting a deputy mayor.

The councillor elected with the most votes, being Warwick's Ross Bartley, isn't necessarily given the role.

Voting will be done by a show of hands.

"Anyone can be nominated. It's always nice if both the mayor and deputy don't come from the same town," Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi said.

"What I hope is there's a strong favourite so the first decision this mayor makes isn't a split decision," he said.

Wednesday's agenda also includes the appointment of a chair and deputy chair of the Local Disaster Management Committee, members of the council's Audit and Risk Management Committee and council's meeting schedule for the remainder of the year.

Councillors will also discuss the use of closed briefing sessions for councillors ahead of monthly meetings.

Previously, three briefing sessions were held a month and were closed to the public and to media.

"They are not a formal meeting of council and decisions cannot be made at those briefing sessions," the council agenda reads.

"They are provided to better inform councillors of issues, strategic planning and to allow questions to staff that would often be passed in normal council debate environments.

"The briefing sessions are not open to the public unless council agrees prior to the briefing session to allow at least two days' notice."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will not be open to the public or media, however it will be live-streamed on council's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MYSDRC