OH CRAP: Council apology after pump leaks 200KL of sewage

Southern Downs Regional Council has issued an apology to residents after about 200000 litres of sewage overflowed from the Killarney pump station over the weekend.

While the failure occurred on Saturday, the the massive leakage wasn’t discovered until Monday morning, a council spokeswoman said.

“A switchboard failure potentially caused by the storm on Saturday night wasn’t discovered until (Monday) morning. At this time, the Killarney pump stations are not yet integrated into our control system therefore no remote alarms were generated over the weekend,” she said.

Luckily, the 26KL of the overflow was contained in emergency storage tanks and there was no inflow to waterways.

Site cleaning has since taken place with a vacuum truck and the overflow site was disinfected according to Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi.

‘The integration of both sewer pump stations in Killarney with SDRC’s control system is high on Council’s agenda and is being addressed together with the overall strategy to replace and improve our ageing infrastructure,” Mayor Pennisi said.

‘I want to thank our very capable Infrastructure Services team for responding with exceptional speed and efficiency as soon as they were made aware of the situation.”