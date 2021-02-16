Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TREATMENT PLANT FAILURE: The switchboard malfunction resulted in a 26000 L overflow. Photo: Danielle Lowe / South Burnett Times
TREATMENT PLANT FAILURE: The switchboard malfunction resulted in a 26000 L overflow. Photo: Danielle Lowe / South Burnett Times
News

OH CRAP: Council apology after pump leaks 200KL of sewage

Tessa Flemming
16th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

We all have crappy days but the saying rings more true for Killarney residents after a switchboard failure resulted in the overflow of approximately 200 KL of sewage.

Southern Downs Regional Council has issued an apology to residents after about 200000 litres of sewage overflowed from the Killarney pump station over the weekend.

HOW TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION

While the failure occurred on Saturday, the the massive leakage wasn’t discovered until Monday morning, a council spokeswoman said.

“A switchboard failure potentially caused by the storm on Saturday night wasn’t discovered until (Monday) morning. At this time, the Killarney pump stations are not yet integrated into our control system therefore no remote alarms were generated over the weekend,” she said.

Luckily, the 26KL of the overflow was contained in emergency storage tanks and there was no inflow to waterways.

Site cleaning has since taken place with a vacuum truck and the overflow site was disinfected according to Southern Downs mayor Vic Pennisi.

‘The integration of both sewer pump stations in Killarney with SDRC’s control system is high on Council’s agenda and is being addressed together with the overall strategy to replace and improve our ageing infrastructure,” Mayor Pennisi said.

‘I want to thank our very capable Infrastructure Services team for responding with exceptional speed and efficiency as soon as they were made aware of the situation.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NOT PIPING DOWN: Caledonian Society to mark 150th in style

        Premium Content NOT PIPING DOWN: Caledonian Society to mark 150th in style

        News The ‘monumental milestone’ will see hundreds hit the Rose City for a true Celtic celebration. Here’s how you can be a part of it:

        Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        Premium Content Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        News It started a blaze that razed half the World Heritage-listed island

        Warwick teen tackled to ground after ‘violently’ resisting arrest

        Premium Content Warwick teen tackled to ground after ‘violently’ resisting...

        News The 19-year-old called police to break up a family dispute, but a drunken outburst...

        Charlie Veech remembered after fatal crash

        Premium Content Charlie Veech remembered after fatal crash

        News Police said the ute the 18-year-old was driving crashed into a tree