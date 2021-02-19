“OH F**K OFF”: Foul mouthed man thrown out of female toilets

A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court over an incident in the female bathroom at the Beach House Hotel. Photo: File/ Generic

A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court over an incident where he locked himself in the female toilets of a hotel before being forced out.

Dean Godfrey pleaded guilty after being charged with public nuisance in a licenced venue over the incident at the Beach House Hotel.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said police conducted a walk through of the hotel on January 15 and observed a commotion outside the female bathroom where Mr Godfrey was being removed from the bathroom.

"He yelled 'oh f**k off you c**t," to the females as they were removing him. The ladies then both approached police and stated the defendant was in the female bathroom for around five minutes but locked himself inside the female disability toilet and refused to leave."

"He then climbed the cubicle railings and has jumped out, that's when he was forcibly pushed out of the female bathroom.

"Police have approached him … he was heavily intoxicated and continued to be disorderly and offensive behaviour in the vicinity of the premise."

Duty Lawyer Warren Hunter said Mr Godfrey was heavily intoxicated and had no recollection of the incident.

"There's no suggestion he was in there for any illegal purposes, it may even be the case he was that drunk, he mistook the toilet for the mens."

"I'm asking your honour to deal with him by the way of fines today, he has pleaded guilty, he has been cooperative."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge took into account Mr Godfrey plea of guilty and limited criminal history when sentencing.

Mr Godfrey was convicted and fined $500 over the incident.