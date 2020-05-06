Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A crocodile was spotted in Gladstone waters this morning, marking it the fifth reported sighting since April.
A crocodile was spotted in Gladstone waters this morning, marking it the fifth reported sighting since April.
Pets & Animals

Beach closed after another croc sighting

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th May 2020 9:59 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROCODILE was spotted in Gladstone waters this morning, marking it the fifth reported sighting since April.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has confirmed there was a croc sighting at Spinnaker Park earlier this morning.

As a result Spinnaker Park Beach has been closed until further notice.

"Crocodiles have in the past, and as recent as today, been seen in our local waters," GPC said via a Facebook post.

"These amazing creatures are protected under Queensland and Australian law and play a valuable role in the health of many aquatic environments."

It is not unusual to see crocodiles in Gladstone waters as 'Croc country' begins at the Boyne River near Gladstone.

The Department of Environment and Science urges anyone to contact them if they spot a crocodile.

If you see a crocodile, report it to CrocWatch by calling 1300 130 372 and remember to be Crocwise.

More Stories

croc sighting gladstone spinnaker park
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Butchers unite against supermarket price war

        premium_icon Butchers unite against supermarket price war

        News Warwick’s butchers are standing their ground despite major rivals’ slashed meat prices.

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Inspiring tales to come out of COVID

        premium_icon IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Inspiring tales to come out of COVID

        Community The pandemic presented a once-in-a-lifetime challenge to the Southern Downs...

        Last chance for final year athletes to make the grade

        premium_icon Last chance for final year athletes to make the grade

        Athletics Southern Downs athletes hang on to hope that athletics carnivals will gain...

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Health Premier concerned about alarming spike in assaults in homes