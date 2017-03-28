30°
Oh what a jolly good show

Jonno Colfs
| 28th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
SIDESHOW SWEETIE: Kyla Dwan enjoying sideshow alley at the 150th Warwick Show on Friday, March 24.
SIDESHOW SWEETIE: Kyla Dwan enjoying sideshow alley at the 150th Warwick Show on Friday, March 24. Deanna Millard

FOR the 150th time, Warwick has enjoyed a spectacular weekend of show shenanigans.

The weather was glorious, the crowds poured in and the organisers couldn't be happier.

Warwick Show committee chairman John Wilson said the show had been a roaring success.

"Across the board, it was brilliant,” he said.

"Pretty much everything was up on last year.

"I don't have the actual figures yet but I'd say they were definitely up.”

Mr Wilson said there had been a lot of great feedback already.

"Everyone has said there were more people around,” he said.

"All the pavilions had more people going through.

"There was no doubt it was very well patronised and Friday night went over very well with the community by all reports.”

Mr Wilson said there were many highlights, but the Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove's visit stood above them all.

"The grand entrance was unbelievable,” he said.

"Everybody I've spoken to loved it and it seemed like it went over very well.

"And for His Excellency to agree to open the show with a big bang was absolutely amazing.

"And I think one of the biggest highlights for me was how many people got to meet him.

"Some who've been coming to the show since the 1930s and others who've been competing for over 50 years.”

Mr Wilson said it was great that so many kids and community groups were involved.

"I think it was a great representation of our community,” he said.

While it might be a three-day show, with pre-judging from Wednesday of show week, a lot of work goes into running a Warwick Show.

"A big thanks to the council for helping us get organised and getting those new gates in,” Mr Wilson said. "I've never had a vice-chairman before and this year I had two.

"Shelley Doyle and Kelly Mullins were exceptional, they went above and beyond and I don't know what I'd have done without them.

"And huge thanks to the office staff, the administrators, the vendors, the stewards, the workers and all the volunteers, without them we wouldn't have what we have.”

Mr Wilson reserved his biggest thanks for the crowds. "You are the reason we all do what we do,” he said. "There's no doubt we've kicked off the next 150 shows with a big bang.”

