Trevor 'Pud' Bilston is searching for his pet cockatoo Dundee. Picture: Supplied
Pets & Animals

Oi Dundee, why you go walkabout?

24th Jul 2020 7:36 AM
TREVOR "Pud" Bilston is on the lookout for a smoking boozehound - his pet cockatoo.

The sulphur-crested cocky answers to Dundee, loves a smoke and can down a beer.

He also has a penchant for ripping the pegs off clothes lines while squawking.

Pud, who raised Dundee from a chick, said the bird had turned into his best mate and supported him after having a stroke.

"I want to get him back because he's my best friend," he said.

Dundee was last seen a fortnight ago at Bynoe Harbour with a group of people, admittedly having a drink and a chew on a cigarette.

Dundee and Pud usually reside at Dundee Beach, but were at a fishing hut.

He said the bird flew away when he went to change out the water.

Pud said he believed a man with dreadlocks and a blue ute picked up the bird, stating they were going to post a missing pet ad on Facebook.

