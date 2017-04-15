Old friends team up for children's book

Author Scott Rheuben and illustrator Jo Cuskelly at the launch of their book, Roses Are Not Red.

FORMER Warwick woman Jo Cuskelly can now call herself a published artist.

The Warwick Art Gallery was the setting on Thursday morning for the launch of a brand new children's book, Roses Are Not Red, written by Scott Rheuben and illustrated by Jo Cuskelly.

The work is a culmination of a year of Skype chats, a little self doubt and a lot of long-distance collaboration.

Mrs Cuskelly, who now resides in Charleville with husband Peter and two young sons, said when she finally received the printed book she was speechless.

"I was blown away,” she said.

"When I knew it had been printed I still had a few doubts that it would be released, and it seemed to take forever to get to Charleville, but when it arrived I was overjoyed.

"We have a copy at home sitting on the book shelf, near the Roald Dahl's, it's pretty cool.”

Mrs Cuskelly said she and the author had worked very well together.

"Peter and Scott have been mates since uni and he was best man at our wedding, so we've been friends for a long time,” she said.

"I knew he'd been writing poetry for years, but when he approached me to illustrate this book I thought he might have just been asking because we were were friends.

"He'd seen my art on Facebook, and was very keen, so I eventually knew he had the right intentions.”

Mrs Cuskelly said the two workshopped each idea.

"I had ideas and he knew what he wanted and surprisingly, our thoughts were often quite similar,” she said.

"I think it's turned out brilliantly.”

The book is available now from all good books stores, online,Warwick Art Gallery and Warwick Daily News.