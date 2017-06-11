Old world gems have bidders grinning at Allora Auction

SOLD: Tammy Beutel and her father Harold Bull picked up a box of coach lights at the auction.

A few foreboding clouds did not deter dedicated antique hunters at the Allora Community Auction today.

Starting off the bids at 8am, crowds followed auctioneers as they worked their way through the aisles at Allora Showgrounds selling off everything in sight.

Many punters scouted around before bidding began to get a feel for the wares on offer, so when the time came to name their price they could get in quick before the speedy fall of the hammer.

From furniture and homewares to records, tools and motorbikes, it was an opportunity to recycle a pre-loved item or fall for a unique piece at love at first sight.

Paul Allen from Warwick could not believe the bargain he scored, picking up an antique school desk for just $10.

"I thought it would go for over $100,” he said.

"I'm going to clean it up a bit for my son.

"We've got an old Queenslander so it'll look great in the house.”

Tammy Beutel and her father Harold Bull picked up a box of pre-loved treasures, including a few coach lights that caught Tammy's eye

"I collect railway memorabilia,” she said.

"I'm just starting out but I'll replace the glass in these.”

Mr Bull said he had been visiting the auction for about 17 years, often picking up a few valve radios for his own collection.

Allora Community Auction is an annual event drawing crowds from around the state including cities such as Toowoomba and Brisbane.

More auction action will be in this week's Bush Telegraph in Tuesday's edition of the Warwick Daily News.