Older Warwick jobseekers face tough challenges

EMPLOYABLE: John Robertson, 70, says 'age is just an attitude'.

A NATIONAL survey has released study findings that shows age discrimination towards jobseekers is happening to people as young as 45.

This perceived discrimination comes by the way of unfair assumptions about older workers' ability to learn, skillset and alertness.

David Gimm, 56, has been unemployed for seven years and said he was certain his age was a factor in that.

"I was working and was injured on the job,” he said.

"When that healed I was injured volunteering for the SES.

"All up I was unable to work for four years.”

Mr Gimm said he was forced to change careers.

"The doctor told me to find lighter work,” he said.

"I studied hospitality, got a diploma and still I can't find work, it's made no difference.

"In this industry particularly I'm up against kids, and they are going to be seen as much more employable, despite the fact I have the qualifications.”

Mr Gimm said employers saw age as a problem when hiring.

"It's not fair,” he said.

"They can pay younger people, teenagers a lot less and they probably think the young ones will be easier to train their way.

"Age shouldn't matter, as long as you can do the job.”

"If it were me, I'd certainly want someone more mature and responsible.”

Southern Downs Industry Education Association project co-ordinator Grace Smith said it was an issue.

"Employers would pay a younger person less,” she said.

"And there's a perception that older people will be set in their ways.

"We've definitely had people come to us that have blamed their age for the reason they can't find work.”

Under the Federal Government's Restart Program employers can receive up to $10,000 if they employ an eligible jobseeker aged 50 or older for a minimum of 20 hours a week, over six months.

Seventy-year-old web designer John Robertson said older jobseekers needed to stay competent and relevant.

"Keep upgrading your skillset and be willing to do anything,” he said.

Older people could offer a wealth of life experience, reliability and people and negotiating skills.

"Age is an attitude, and if you feel you're irrelevant and not wanted, and present that way, that discrimination might be coming from you.”