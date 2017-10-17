21°
News

Olympic-sized inspiration

MEET A CHAMP: Olympians Matthew Denny, Melissa Rippon and Damian Istra with WSHS student Alex Dwan.
MEET A CHAMP: Olympians Matthew Denny, Melissa Rippon and Damian Istra with WSHS student Alex Dwan. Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

WARWICK experienced a touch of sporting royalty today.

Warwick High was joined by Allora State in welcoming Australian Olympians Matthew Denny, Damian Istria and Melissa Ripon.

The talk, which also included a visit at SOTE, was a part of the AOC's 'Meet with a Champ' program.

Denny, a former Allora State student, taught of the importance of remaining positive throughout downfalls.

"You're allowed to feel emotions, but when you dwell it changes your attitude to life,” he said.

"You need to be able to deal with the problem and move forward.”

The Olympians told Year 9 and 10 students about the role of diets and training in their routines, as well as how they got to their position, and their Olympic experiences.

A highlight included Rippon recounting the women's water polo team overcoming adversity to claim bronze in both 2008 and 2012.

Warwick High student Alex Dwan competes in soccer, touch football and mixed netball.

"It was very eye-opening to hear about their preparation, how they get their bodies physically fit and prepare mentally as well,” Alex said.

"It shows us local people can have big dreams.

"They told us a lot about attitude, and it gives you an idea of how important it is to have the right mindset.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  allora state school matthew denny meet with a champ warwick state high school

Warwick Daily News
Graziers lead way at Carey's

Graziers lead way at Carey's

Bellevue caps off great season with strong showing at competition.

REVEALED: Homewares retailer to open at Rose City soon

LOOK TO THE FUTURE: Bed, Bath N' Table will soon be opening at Rose City Shoppingworld.

A new store is set to open its doors next to The Reject Shop

Loads of fun at the fair

FAMILY FUN: Imogen and Suzanne Tomich, Margo and Annabel Cory, and Olivia and Tina Mcdonald enjoying a day out at the Uniting Church Spring Fair.

Community event rolls in at weekend

Warwick defies Rat Race rain

NOTHING CHEESEY: (From left) Carla Thornton, Allira Charles, Jess Thompson, Matt Gee, Amy Higgins and De Kelly representing WIRAC at the YMCA Rat Race.

Six of Warwick's bravest head to Brisbane for obstacle course.

Local Partners