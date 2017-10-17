Olympic-sized inspiration

WARWICK experienced a touch of sporting royalty today.

Warwick High was joined by Allora State in welcoming Australian Olympians Matthew Denny, Damian Istria and Melissa Ripon.

The talk, which also included a visit at SOTE, was a part of the AOC's 'Meet with a Champ' program.

Denny, a former Allora State student, taught of the importance of remaining positive throughout downfalls.

"You're allowed to feel emotions, but when you dwell it changes your attitude to life,” he said.

"You need to be able to deal with the problem and move forward.”

The Olympians told Year 9 and 10 students about the role of diets and training in their routines, as well as how they got to their position, and their Olympic experiences.

A highlight included Rippon recounting the women's water polo team overcoming adversity to claim bronze in both 2008 and 2012.

Warwick High student Alex Dwan competes in soccer, touch football and mixed netball.

"It was very eye-opening to hear about their preparation, how they get their bodies physically fit and prepare mentally as well,” Alex said.

"It shows us local people can have big dreams.

"They told us a lot about attitude, and it gives you an idea of how important it is to have the right mindset.”