ON COURT: Netballers’ rejoice as season confirmed

BACK ON: A shortened season will await junior netballers in Warwick when they return to the courts on July 18.

NETBALL: The countdown is almost over for sidelined junior netballers, with a date confirmed for the junior season to start.

Warwick Netball Association confirmed last Friday the season would commence on Saturday July 18, pending the planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

Association secretary Linda Bunch said committee members were “very excited” for the season to start.

“We’re keen to see the kids back on court at the junior netball level,” she said.

“Considering the juniors didn’t get to start their season, it will be especially rewarding.”

An eight-week season has been proposed by the association, with two “come and try” days on July 18 and 25, followed by six weeks of competition.

The decision to incorporate two come and try days, is one Bunch said would ensure players are interested and eager to play.

“We do it so that the kids can have a go and ensure that it is something they enjoy and want to do for the season before parents need to pay any fees,” she said.

“We think there is nothing worse than, as a parent, having to pay out fees for a season to find out your child doesn’t like it.

“The idea is to come and give it a go. For new people, it’s about them getting a new chance to explore what joining junior netball means.”

The 2020 season will be the first time Warwick Netball Association will waive a “large portion of their fees”, with uniforms no compulsory for the shortened season.

“Warwick Netball is offering the eight– week season at a greatly reduced price to help families,” Bunch said.

“We are waiving a large portion of the fees and running the season at a greatly reduced cost to extend the financial support to our community.”

Bunch said committee members were preparing the return under strict COVIDSafe regulations, including additional hygiene protocols.

Hopeful to retain the bulk of members from the 2019 season, Bunch said the Association were aiming for upwards of 150 members this season across four grades.

“We’d love to see our previous years’ members return and there’s the opportunity for new members to have a go too,” she said.

“Because netball these days is for girls and boys – it’s not just a female only sport anymore.

“But (the players) are keen as pie. They’re excited to play again and see their friends.

“The beauty of a sport like ours, you don’t just mix with people you go to school with.”

For more details on the 2020 season, head to the Warwick Netball Association Facebook page.