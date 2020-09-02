ON DISPLAY: New exhibit puts homegrown artists on map

READY TO GO: Loretta Grayson and Karina Devine can’t wait to open the “Interconnection” exhibit later this week. Picture: Tessa Flemming

READY TO GO: Loretta Grayson and Karina Devine can’t wait to open the “Interconnection” exhibit later this week. Picture: Tessa Flemming

A NEW exhibition at the Warwick Art Gallery will put more than 30 of the Rose City’s finest homegrown talents on the map.

“Interconnection” will open on Friday night, featuring dozens of diverse artworks from members of the Warwick Artist Group.

Several of the artists involved took to social media to share their eagerness for the exhibit.

“Warwick Artist Group is excited to take part in Warwick Art Gallery’s 30th anniversary celebrations,” one member said.

“Our theme is community, and the title of the work is Interconnection (which) suggests linkages, networks, interdependence, and relationships – the essence of our rural community.”

Featuring paintings, printworks, and even three-dimensional pieces, gallery director Karina Devine said the exhibit would tie in perfectly with anniversary celebrations.

“The Warwick Artist Group usually have an exhibition with us every two years, so it’s one of their scheduled shows,” Ms Devine said.

“We’re busy trying to finish installing it now, but it’s been a really great project, and I’m really happy to see all of their work on the wall.

“It’s been lovely just getting to know (the artists) and find out what inspires them to be a part of the Warwick Artist Group.”

Tickets to the official opening on Friday night will be limited under coronavirus restrictions, with the exhibition to run through to October.

“We’re hoping to have the exhibit itself open tomorrow, then the opening on Friday night, but people are more than welcome to come in and have a look whenever they’d like,” Ms Devine said.

“There’s also going to be an installation in the foyer dedicated to the Gallery’s 30th anniversary, which members of the community will be able to add to themselves.”

