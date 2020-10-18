ON SHOW: Community thrilled by Southern Downs talent

READY FOR DAY TWO: Juanita Faint and Dorothy Devine at the Warwick Artist Group's studio.

READY FOR DAY TWO: Juanita Faint and Dorothy Devine at the Warwick Artist Group's studio.

THE Southern Downs’ bustling art community is celebrating the successful start of the Condamine Country Art and Craft Trail.

Ten artists from across the region opened their studios to the community to promote the diversity of talent across the Southern Downs.

At the Warwick Artist Group’s studio, Sarah Monk was eager to participate in the water colour pen and wash demonstration.

“I think it’s nice that the artists get to share their spaces and give a bit of a hint about what they can do,” Mrs Monk said.

“I know my mum (who was leading the workshop) has done an artists’ weekend for us but we didn’t realise we could do the cards and create something that looks good.”

It’s the first time the region has hosted the two-day trail, which will be followed by the Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail.

Stanthorpe artist Judi Pidgeon was thrilled to be able to explore artists’ work just a short drive away.

“It’s lovely. This is our first stop but it is wonderful – I think it’s a great think for both towns,” Mrs Pidgeon said.

“I don’t know Warwick art particularly well, so we’ll be calling into the gallery and seeing the resident artist there.”

Mrs Pidgeon hoped the two art trails would grow the Southern Downs’ thriving arts community.

“It’s certainly highlighting (art in the region) and the galleries certainly do a good job,” she said.

“There’s a fair bit of arts events and things to go to – enough for me to go to at least.

“It’s also good to show people the benefit of art health wise, it’s a wonderful benefit.”

The Condamine Country Art and Craft Trail continues today.

For more information, click here.