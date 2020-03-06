ON STRIKE: Wolves return for 2020 season

BACK ON STRIKE: The Warwick Wolves will return to the field this weekend in their opening game of the season.

FOOTBALL: Queens Park will be a buzz on Saturday night when the Warwick Wolves take to the field for the first game of the season.

Playing in the competitive Championship League for the first year, president Cameron Davey said the move up was one which was spurred on by a dominant season last year.

“We went through the season undefeated last year and only lost in the grand final,” Davey said.

“There are a lot of young boys coming through so hopefully stepping up a division in the men’s will be a bit more of a challenge.”

Off the back on an almost undefeated season, the move into the second division was one which was easy for the club to make, however Davey was already aware of the areas the team needed to improve in.

“It’s a lot quicker, which will be a bit of a change for us,” he said.

“In the final third of the game, we need to improve on our finishing.”

Taking to the field against Willowvale in the opening clash, the Wolves are expecting a heated clash.

“It’ll be a similar side to the one we played in third division last year, because they stepped up as well,” he said.

“They were one of the best teams in the competition, so it won’t be easy.”

The men’s team won’t be the only ones taking to the home field on Saturday night, with the ladies’ competition set to kick off from 4pm.

“The women’s team will play in the second division Championship as well, against the Chinchilla Bears on Saturday afternoon,” he said.

“It’ll be a big Saturday night, so we’re hoping to see a few people down there.”