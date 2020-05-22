ON THE ROAD: Wineries take best drops to the big smoke

AS CELLAR doors remain closed, five Granite Belt wineries have turned the tables and taken matters into their own hands, bringing their wines to the people rather than waiting for the people to come to their wines.

Granite Belt Wine Tourism president Martin Cooper said the region had teamed up with The City Winery in Brisbane to put together a day to reveal the great wine from our region.

“It will be held in a warehouse in Brisbane and people will have the chance to come through and talk to our Granite Belt wineries and buy their wines,” Mr Cooper said.

“There is no tasting, which is a shame, but that is a part of the current restrictions.”

Ridgemill Estate, Golden Grove Estate, Hidden Creek Winery, Mountview Wines and La Petite Mort Wine will all make an appearance in the big smoke this Saturday.

With more than 400 people expected to attend throughout the day, Mr Cooper said the region would also get a much-needed tourism plug.

“We want to be able to say ‘hey guys, here is the Granite Belt, come and visit us’.

Mr Cooper said the hope was for those Brisbane visitors to make their way down to the region once travel restrictions lifted in the coming weeks.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed. If we come to Brisbane and show them what our region has to offer then they might come and visit us down here.”

Golden Grove Estate Vineyard and Winery owner Ray Costanzo said with restrictions still limiting people from visiting his cellar door in Ballandean, he had decided to take the wine to the people.

“We can’t give them a taste but we can talk them through how we made it and the process that goes into that,” Mr Costanzo said.

“We want to get our brand out there but we want to get the Granite Belt out there too.

“We really believe people want to get out and come visit us and experience the country air.

“It is a fantastic initiative so hopefully the day goes well and we see some people come through.”

La Petite Mort Wine owner Glen Roberts echoed Mr Costanzo, saying this weekend was about sales rather than tastings.

“This is an opportunity for us to bring our wines to the city and have them for sale.

“Obviously there will be a lot of people there and we will have the chance to encourage them on buying our wines.

“This is a great opportunity to show the people of Brisbane how great the Granite Belt is.”