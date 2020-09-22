Menu
BRAZEN THEFT: The Warwick mum believes her new car was stolen between 5am and 9am this morning. Picture: contributed
Crime

ON WATCH: Warwick mum targeted by brazen car theives

Jessica Paul
22nd Sep 2020 4:00 PM
WHEN Warwick mum Holly Shepherd invested most of her savings into a new car, she never imagined it would be stolen by brazen car thieves only weeks later.

Miss Shepherd believes the silver Holden Equinox, worth approximately $21,000, was taken from her Law St residence between 5am and 9am this morning.

Mum to two daughters aged seven and three, Miss Shepherd said the loss in the middle of school holidays and with no work couldn’t have come at a worse time for her family.

“My daughter went out to get a bag out of the car last night, and she must have left the keys in the car, so obviously someone has seen those and then taken it,” Miss Shepherd said.

“There are kids’ car seats in there as well, and they aren’t cheap either at about $500.

“I need a car to get (my daughters) around – at least it’s school holidays, but even then, it sucks because it means we can’t really do anything.”

Miss Shepherd reported the alleged theft to Warwick Police immediately, and was encouraged by investigating officers to spread the word on social media.

The Warwick mum said the community response had already been overwhelming.

“Word of mouth is probably the best way to go at this stage. There’s only paddocks and houses around me, so there’s no CCTV or anything like that,” Miss Shepherd said.

“I had a lovely lady from Brisbane who rang me to say she has a spare car seat, which she’s going to drive out to Warwick and give to me to replace my little girl’s car seat.

“It’s been so great having the community support, even just the kind wishes on Facebook – just thank you to everyone.”

Residents with more information or who may have seen suspicious activity should contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Warwick Police on 4660 4444.

Warwick Daily News

