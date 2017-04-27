18°
News

Once you try tap, you never look back

27th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
HAPPY FEET: From left: Laura Wright, Emma Wright and Katie Wright will soon be tapping around town.
HAPPY FEET: From left: Laura Wright, Emma Wright and Katie Wright will soon be tapping around town. Elyse Wurm

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WANDER past St Mark's Anglican Church in a few weeks and you may just hear a chorus of twinkling, tapping feet.

Experienced tap teacher Emma Wright will be directing dancers at her new school, Top Hat Dance Studio, across the historic hardwood floors.

"I mainly just wanted to bring to the community a place where you can come and learn, get fit and bring your little ones,” Mrs Wright said.

Tappers of any age, experience level and gender will be welcomed, but Mrs Wright is eager to make parent-child classes a main focus as she wishes to share her love of dance with her own daughters.

"I've really been scrounging around to find things to do with the girls. [I want to] Do something fitness for myself and interact with them because they're only little for so long,” she said.

Technique will not be lost in the fitness and fun, with both classical and modern styles incorporated into classes. Mrs Wright believes tapping is a great way to escape the world for a while.

"It's just fun and you can be yourself. Your feet speak a different tune, a different language,” she said.

Check out the Top Hat Dance Studio Facebook page for more information and to book your spot in the chorus line.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  dancing schools emma wright top hat dance studio warwick community

Once you try tap, you never look back

Once you try tap, you never look back

Wander past St Mark's Anglican Church in a few weeks and you may just hear a chorus of twinkling, tapping feet.

Passion for horsepower: Warwick's champion Pontiac

HORSEPOWER: Ray Balderson with his champion 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

A passion for fast cars has paid off for Warwick man Ray Balderson

St Mary's students are small town YouTube stars

SCHOOL SONG: Country singer Josh Arnold with teacher Erin Hilton and students Kadence Black, Katelyn Fischer and Amelia L'Barrow.

It's been months in the making but it's here

Warwick crash driver 'lucky to be alive'

Crash Junabee Rd

A man has walked away from a horror smash just outside Warwick

Local Partners

Commemorating the making of a nation

Twenty-six years of service in the Australian Army has given Gordon Nielson plenty to reflect on this Anzac Day

Top tree decorators crowned at Allora Autumn Festival

WINNERS: The Allora Red Hatters' co-winning tree.

Colourful start to the Allora Autumn Festival

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Motor racing back with super sprints for A drivers

RACING: Alan Don (58) will be one of 130 drivers racing at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

Brothers will be in action in formula classes at Morgan Park

Mopar fans muscle in on drag racing weekend

CLASSIC CAR: Scott Gardner from Kurwongbah shows his style at the Mopar Muscle Weekend last year.

Seventy cars will be in town for Mopar Muscle Weekend

What's on the big screen this week

MARVEL'S Guardians of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs and Warren Beatty stars as eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Miss Universe stage 'nothing like the movies'

COMPEITION READY: Aquila Bergstrom is vying for shot at the Miss Universe Australia crown.

Coast beauty vies for Miss Universe Australia chance

Matt Preston tucks into ninth season of MasterChef

MasterChef judge Matt Preston returns for a ninth season of the reality cooking show.

Humble vegetable is set to get a makeover on popular cooking show.

Flamboyant British judge joins new season of House Rules

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Channel Seven's House Rules.

Designer Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Seven's reality reno show

Queensland showdown for My Kitchen Rules grand final

My Kitchen Rules contestants Valerie and Courtney.

Valerie and Courtney will meet Amy and Tyson in the grand final.

Watch Toowoomba teen thrill on The Voice tonight

STAR: Brittania Clifford-Pugh is on The Voice tonight.

'We've applauded her many times in her performances'

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Perfect Starter Home or Investment Property

3 Moncrieffe Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Low maintenance brick home that ticks all the boxes especially for the first home owner / investor. Features of the property include * 3 Bedrooms, 2 with...

Extra Features

4 Glenara Court, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

Want to be away from a traffic area but close to the River walk? This lovely 3 bedroom UNIT, master has walk in and en suite, other 2 bedroom have built ins. ...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!