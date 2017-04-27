Once you try tap, you never look back

HAPPY FEET: From left: Laura Wright, Emma Wright and Katie Wright will soon be tapping around town.

WANDER past St Mark's Anglican Church in a few weeks and you may just hear a chorus of twinkling, tapping feet.

Experienced tap teacher Emma Wright will be directing dancers at her new school, Top Hat Dance Studio, across the historic hardwood floors.

"I mainly just wanted to bring to the community a place where you can come and learn, get fit and bring your little ones,” Mrs Wright said.

Tappers of any age, experience level and gender will be welcomed, but Mrs Wright is eager to make parent-child classes a main focus as she wishes to share her love of dance with her own daughters.

"I've really been scrounging around to find things to do with the girls. [I want to] Do something fitness for myself and interact with them because they're only little for so long,” she said.

Technique will not be lost in the fitness and fun, with both classical and modern styles incorporated into classes. Mrs Wright believes tapping is a great way to escape the world for a while.

"It's just fun and you can be yourself. Your feet speak a different tune, a different language,” she said.

Check out the Top Hat Dance Studio Facebook page for more information and to book your spot in the chorus line.