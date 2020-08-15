Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A highway has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on collision.
A highway has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on collision.
Breaking

One critical and highway closed after head-on crash

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman is in critical condition and the D'Aguilar Highway northwest of Brisbane has been closed in both directions after a serious head-on crash.

The two-vehicle head-on crash happened at Bracalba, near Mylett Rd, about 10.50am.

The woman was being treated by critical-care paramedics and the rescue helicopter had arrived.

Two other people were in a stable condition.

One person had to be cut free from the vehicle with hydraulic cutting equipment.

The Forensic Crash Unit was en route to the scene.

Motorists were being advised to avoid the area.

Originally published as One critical, highway closed in head-on crash

bracalba daguilar highway road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRENCHED: Region receives monthly rainfall total overnight

        Premium Content DRENCHED: Region receives monthly rainfall total overnight

        Weather The unseasonal soaking could make all the difference for producers on the Southern Downs and Granite Belt.

        Warwick man charged with drink driving

        Premium Content Warwick man charged with drink driving

        News The man was allegedly driving at more than double the legal alcohol limit.

        ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Premium Content ‘Overdue’ bridge opened but road safety fears linger

        Politics Residents remain concerned as the road is increasingly used as a way to bypass the...

        THROUGH THE ROOF: Warwick rental prices to skyrocket

        Premium Content THROUGH THE ROOF: Warwick rental prices to skyrocket

        Property A shrinking pool of rental homes under an increased demand will make price hikes...