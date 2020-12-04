Menu
One dead after crash in state’s far northwest

by Nathan Edwards
4th Dec 2020 7:38 AM
One person has died and another is in a serious condition in hospital following a car crash overnight.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at the Barkley Highway, north of Mount Isa, just after 2.30 this morning.

A patient was initially treated for critical injuries, but reportedly died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s was flown to Mount Isa Hospital with significant head and neck injuries.

 

The highway was closed for several hours, with police warning motorists to delay any travel between Camooweal and Mt Isa.

