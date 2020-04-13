One fateful drive wins over new residents

IT was love at first sight for Allora’s newest residents, who felt compelled to purchase property after just one visit to the charming country town.

The couple, Kylie Jackson and Dave Taylor, had been on the hunt for their first property together, hoping to find something within a half hour drive of Toowoomba.

“I wasn’t actually thinking of Allora because I thought it was too far out,” Miss Jackson said.

“But it came up on the search and we decided to go for a drive.”

The fateful journey revealed a place truly deserving of its title, “the best little town on the Downs”.

“I was walking around wondering if I was on a movie set, because the town is just so beautiful,” she said.

“It is perfect, it is affordable and the town just radiates with pride.

“I was wowed.”

People in the local cafe waved to the couple, smiling. Traffic was non-existent. Even the graffiti, minimal though it was, spread a cheerful message.

“I just fell in love,” Miss Jackson said.

“You felt welcome, like you could be supported there, the vibe was really easy-going.”

The couple is among many residents who drove through town and decided to stay, with 25 homes sold during the past 12 months. Property prices remain low, at $210,000 below the national average.

Eager to sing the town’s praises, Miss Jackson took to Facebook to declare her excitement.

“I kept going on, and on, to all of my family and friends about it, urging them to go,” she said.

“Then I thought, I should let (the residents) know they’re doing such a great job!”

The post sparked pride among the small community as many took to their keyboards to welcome their newest neighbour.

“We’re starting afresh and we haven’t met anyone yet, but people from my post have contacted me to see if I’d like to catch up,” she said.

“It’s so sweet.

“I’m sure we’ll make friends, soon!”