One hundred and two year old to perform at Pilton Concert

A NOBBY resident aged 102 will be one of the performers at the Anzac Day Concert at the Pilton Soldiers Memorial Hall tonight.

Lorna Rickert performed at the last concert two years ago. She was born the month before the landing at Gallipoli, which started the legend of the Anzacs.

Co-organiser Chris Moar said Mrs Rickert was at the dress rehearsal on Sunday night.

"She will recite two short poems she wrote herself,” Mrs Moar said.

"Lorna has performed at many of the Pilton concerts on Anzac Day as well as other functions at the Pilton Hall.”

Three choirs will be performing at the Anzac Day Concert tonight.

The event starts at 6pm. There will be an Anzac Service at 7pm before the concert.

Ken Reimers will be MC for the evening.

There will be an interval during the concert and a bring and share supper at the end.

Many of the children who have performed in the past will be in action in a group of 25 in this year's Pilton Children's Choir.

The ladies' and men's choirs are predominately made up of residents from the Pilton area and each choir has 12 singers.

There will be comedy skits, poetry and other singers on the night when the rural community east of Clifton pays tribute to many Australian men and women who fought for their country down the years, some of whom paid the supreme sacrifice.

All welcome, cost is $15 adults, $5 students and $35 for a family.

Money raised helps upkeep of the hall.