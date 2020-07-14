Menu
One in hospital after retirement village fire

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
14th Jul 2020 8:39 AM
A FIRE that broke out in a retirement village south of Brisbane has gutted a unit and left one person in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the retirement village on Martens St at Mt Warren Park, in Logan, at 11.07pm last night on reports that a fire had erupted in a garage.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire spread to two nearby structures, both of which were 'well-involved' in flames.

Seven fire crews were sent to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control by 12.21am this morning.

At least one unit and nearby six adjoining garages were 'destroyed' as a result of the fire.

One man was taken to hospital with mild smoke inhalation from the blaze.

No one else was believed to be injured.

