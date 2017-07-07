One Nation locks in Southern Downs candidate

AFTER promising to shake up the Southern Downs, One Nation has at last named a candidate for the safely conservative seat.

Texas-based mine worker Josh Coyne will go up against LNP's James Lister and Independent Rob Mackenzie at the Queensland election.

At just 27, Mr Coyne is among the youngest candidates to campaign for the party in the coming electoral race.

He said he was drawn to politics and to One Nation to give rural Queenslanders like him a fair go.

"Both our major parties haven't done anything for my rural electorate,” Mr Coyne said.

"We keep seeing our assets being sold off one by one and when there's a secure seat like ours nothing gets done.

"I think Southern Downs voters have missed out, but with me, what you see is what you get.”

Mr Coyne was raised on a small farm near Texas, and attended Texas State School until Year 10 before heading to Farrier Memorial Agricultural High School at Tamworth.

After finishing his schooling, he headed to Goondiwindi where he worked as a drover and musterer, travelling the stock routes through Queensland and New South Wales, before going to work in the mining industry where is still employed full-time.

He said, as a proud Queenslander, he held a strong interest in local job creation.

"I've always been politically minded and its been a big responsibility to take on since starting out on this path in March,” Mr Coyne said.

"This is about giving everyone a fair go and I hope I can be a voice for every working person in the electorate.

"My focus will be on not selling our assets and job creation in all communities, because if you don't have employment the whole community is on the downward spiral.”

One Nation has often been cast in the media spotlight for taking a conservative stance on immigration.

"Australia was founded on hard-working immigrants who were prepared to give everything back to our country,” Mr Coyne said.

"I have no problem with immigrants who come here and say what can I do for the country.

"We have an invasion of immigrants - they aren't checked properly and we are ending up with immigrants not looking for a better way of life but for an easier way of life.”

At the time of print, Queensland Labor has not named a candidate and an election date is yet to be set.