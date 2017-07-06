19°
One Nation names Southern Downs candidate

Sophie Lester
| 6th Jul 2017 2:28 PM Updated: 4:01 PM
One Nation candidate for the Southern Downs Josh Coyne.
One Nation candidate for the Southern Downs Josh Coyne. Contributed

AFTER a drawn out preselection process, One Nation have locked in candidate to contest the Southern Downs at the State Election.

Josh Coyne has been confirmed as the electoral candidate, to go up against LNP's James Lister and Independent Rob Mackenzie at the Queensland election.

According to the party website, Mr Coyne was raised on a small farm in Texas, and attended Texas State School before heading to Farrier Memorial Agricultural High School at Tamworth.

After finishing his schooling, he worked as a drover and musterer, travelling the stock routes through Queensland and New South Wales.

Mr Coyne then went working in the Mining industry which he currently still works in full time. Josh has a small horse business and camp drafts in his spare time.

He describes himself as being brought up to have decent principles, a strong work ethic and coming from a hard working family.

A proud Queenslander, Mr Coyne says he has a strong interest in local jobs creation "employment is the lifeblood of all communities".

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  auspol one nation queensland election southern downs



