One Nation yet to announce candidate for Southern Downs

Liana Turner
| 23rd Feb 2017 1:19 PM
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and state leader Steve Dickson.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and state leader Steve Dickson.

ONE Nation will contest the Southern Downs seat in the state election.

The party's Queensland leader and MP for Buderim Steve Dickson said it wasn't yet clear when he would select a candidate for the Southern Downs, but confirmed One Nation would contest the seat.

"We will have one,” Mr Dickson said.

While it's long been an LNP-held seat, he was hopeful One Nation could rally strong support in the region.

"There's not a safe seat in Queensland,” he said.

Mr Dickson said he was still deciding who would be the best contender for the Southern Downs, while sorting through a "copious” number of hopeful candidates.

"We are going through a large (number of people) to make sure we get the best candidate,” he said.

He said prospective candidates had come from a broad range of backgrounds.

It is understood at least one prospective One Nation candidate is based on the Granite Belt.

A date for the state election has not yet been set.

