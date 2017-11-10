Menu
One Nation hopeful's FB likens 'good sex' to domestic violence

by ANDREW BACKHOUSE

NOTE: Language warning

A ONE Nation candidate for a Townsville region electorate is facing criticism for memes posted on the social media page of a sex shop he owns.

One Nation candidate for Thuringowa Mark Thornton was questioned by 7 News reporter Ben Murphy about his employment and said he owned Cupids Cabin, a sex shop on Nathan St in Aitkenvale.

The controversial meme on the Cupids Cabin Facebook page. The business is owned by One Nation candidate for Thuringowa Mark Thornton.
Mr Thornton was then asked about a number of potentially inappropriate memes posted on the page.

He was asked if he monitored the Facebook posts for Cupids Cabin and said it was run by his partner.

Mr Murphy said a post on the site stated: "Good sex should be in the grey area between tickle fight and domestic violence".

"What do you make of that?" Mr Murphy asked.

Mr Thornton denied having seen it.

"That probably comes back to the Fifty Shades of Grey-type ... that's out there."

Mr Murphy quoted another post which stated "A blowjob a week can lower a man's risk of heart disease. So don't be shy girls save a life!"

That question prompted One Nation leader Pauline Hanson to interrupt the press conference.

"Excuse me, can I actually ... I'm not aware of this can you tell me what site it's from and where it's from?" she asked.

A meme posted on the Cupids Cabin Facebook page.
"I've never heard of it."

Mr Murphy then showed Ms Hanson a photo on his mobile phone and quoted: "At least he's not texting because that would be dangerous. And it has a pretty precarious photo on there.

"Ms Hanson what's your reaction to that?"

Ms Hanson said she was not aware of it and would be talking to Mr Thornton.

"I need to have a look at this and I'll be talking to Mark and Steve Dickson and Sam Cox about it," Ms Hanson said.

She did not say if she was comfortable having a candidate connected to the sex industry.

The questions seemed to catch Mr Thornton by surprise.

Ms Hanson then shut down any further questions on the matter.

