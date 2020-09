One stabbed, multiple injured in park fight

A person has been stabbed and multiple injured in a brawl in a Brisbane park. Picture: File

At least one person has been stabbed and multiple people have been injured after a park fight escalated in Brisbane's north.

Police and paramedics were called to a park on the corner of Jennings St and Zillmere Road around 5.35 this afternoon after an altercation between two groups escalated.

A police spokesman said multiple people had been injured and at least one person was in a serious condition.

It is understood at least one person has been stabbed.

A crime scene has been established.

