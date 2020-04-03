‘One third of our residents are over 60:’ MP’s COVID-19 warning

STAY HOME: Ann Leahy is telling all residents to not travel over the Easter break for the sake of our high ageing population.

ANN Leahy is appealing to south west residents to stay at home over the Easter break for the sake of our high ageing demographic and residents with underlying health conditions.

The Warrego MP said after analysing electorate records and discovering that over one third of our demographic is aged 60 or above, we all need to act responsibly to ensure the safety of our community.

With more than 10,000 out of 29,000 residents in Ms Leahy’s electorate aged 60 or over, she could not be more firm in her message to stay at home unless it is essential to leave the house.

“It is so important to stay at home, unless you have to work or need to make a necessary trip for medical reasons or groceries etc,” Ms Leahy said.

“And if that is the case, go from A to B and then straight back home. Don’t go anywhere else.”

With the southwest yet to record a confirmed case of COVID-19, Ms Leahy said everyone must stay vigilant and avoid any travel to keep our cases at zero.

“It’s the phone calls I’ve been getting from people that have underlying health issues that you wouldn’t realise by looking at them, and are very active business people in the community,” she said.

“There the ones we’re trying to protect, so we need to make sure we flatten the curve.

“I don’t have ICU beds in my electorate and we’re relying on ventilators. So if someone became very sick, they’d need to be flown out.

“And if they’ve got restrictions and can’t travel then it can be life threatening so we really need to think all of these things through.”

Ms Leahy said the region’s ageing demographic meant a confirmed case in the southwest could have dire consequences.

“I say I would send more happy birthdays to 60-year-olds then 21-year-olds in our regions so that’s saying something,” she said.

“That’s why it’s so important to be so careful and to self isolate and I’ve had people being very responsible.

“I’ve had families who have a child who has come back from overseas and self isolating for 14 days to make sure they’re clear and they’ve said look, it doesn’t make sense that we should go to work. We should stay home as well.

“And that’s the sort of sensible behaviour I’m encouraging.”