BOWEN: Emergency services are on scene at a truck and car crash. Picture: Heidi Petith

Emergency services have arrived at the scene of a collision between a car and a truck at Bowen.

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Abbot Point Road and the Bruce Highway about 7.50am following reports of a head-on crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman said one person was reportedly trapped.

More to come.

