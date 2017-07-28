23°
News

One-way ticket for drug trafficker sent packing

Sherele Moody
| 28th Jul 2017 2:35 PM
Kujtim Dardha was busted driving 16kg of marijuana from his home in Melbourne to Southport in 2015.
Kujtim Dardha was busted driving 16kg of marijuana from his home in Melbourne to Southport in 2015. FILE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DRUG-trafficking dad who tried to offload $130,000 in marijuana on the Gold Coast copped a one-way ticket back to Victoria on Friday.

Kujtim Dardha devised and fitted a special steel box to the underside of his Toyota Prado to ferry the 16kg of drugs from his home in Melbourne to Southport in November 2015.

The 59-year-old's plans went awry after police stopped him on the Cunningham Hwy at Warwick.

A quick search of his vehicle uncovered the special hiding spot and he was charged with possessing and supplying dangerous drugs.

The father of two adult sons told investigating officers he would make just $100 a bag - or $2600 - to deliver the drugs.

However, he refused to tell police who hired him.

Dardha pleaded guilty on Friday in Brisbane District Court to one charge each of trafficking and possessing dangerous drugs.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced him to three years jail suspended after seven months.

Dardha was released immediately for time served, as Judge Burnett noted the defendant would a few hours later fly to Melbourne to live with his former wife for the duration of his sentence.

"You explained to police that you were transporting the cannabis from Melbourne to Queensland for another person but you gave no further details," Judge Burnett said.

"You confessed to police that you installed the box under your car some months prior to the offending.

"You were engaged in this enterprise to support your use of drugs."

In delivering the sentence, Judge Burnett took into account Dardha's extensive criminal history, his early plea of guilty, his age and his waning health.

- NewsRegional

News Corp Australia

Topics:  brisbane district court judge michael burnett crime drugs kujtim dardha marijuana

Southern Downs flood warning system upgraded

Southern Downs flood warning system upgraded

A number of upgrades have been completed to ensure a better flood warning system across the Southern Downs.

  • News

  • 28th Jul 2017 4:48 PM

Adani protestors roll out banner on iconic landmark

A banner unfurled on the heritage-listed Castle Hill by anti-Adani protesters. Photo: Twitter / Front Line Action Coal

Another anti-Adani rally is planned for tomorrow.

WATCH: Big brass concert will make this town swing

GET SWINGIN': Southerns Downs students will perform tonight with leading jazz musicians John Morrison (centre), Jacki Cooper and Ed Wilson at the Warwick Town Hall.

Downs students and leading jazz musicians are joining forces

540km joyride ends in Warwick watchhouse for four Bundy kids

The four juveniles drove the car 540km before being arrested last night.

Police allege the four juveniles took the car from Bundaberg

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Friday

GOOD TIMES: Fill in the day with great food and upbeat tunes.

Tasty food with upbeat tunes are on offer today

Allora Cup and craft market is next Warwick race meeting

RACING: Real Favulous wins a previous Railway Hotel Allora Cup.

Warwick Turf Club going a bit crafty

This weekend is crunch time for the Cowboys

Warwick Cowboys A-grade five-eighth Brad Morrish.

Win or miss finals is scenario for A and reserve grades

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.