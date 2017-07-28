One-way ticket for drug trafficker sent packing

Kujtim Dardha was busted driving 16kg of marijuana from his home in Melbourne to Southport in 2015.

A DRUG-trafficking dad who tried to offload $130,000 in marijuana on the Gold Coast copped a one-way ticket back to Victoria on Friday.

Kujtim Dardha devised and fitted a special steel box to the underside of his Toyota Prado to ferry the 16kg of drugs from his home in Melbourne to Southport in November 2015.

The 59-year-old's plans went awry after police stopped him on the Cunningham Hwy at Warwick.

A quick search of his vehicle uncovered the special hiding spot and he was charged with possessing and supplying dangerous drugs.

The father of two adult sons told investigating officers he would make just $100 a bag - or $2600 - to deliver the drugs.

However, he refused to tell police who hired him.

Dardha pleaded guilty on Friday in Brisbane District Court to one charge each of trafficking and possessing dangerous drugs.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced him to three years jail suspended after seven months.

Dardha was released immediately for time served, as Judge Burnett noted the defendant would a few hours later fly to Melbourne to live with his former wife for the duration of his sentence.

"You explained to police that you were transporting the cannabis from Melbourne to Queensland for another person but you gave no further details," Judge Burnett said.

"You confessed to police that you installed the box under your car some months prior to the offending.

"You were engaged in this enterprise to support your use of drugs."

In delivering the sentence, Judge Burnett took into account Dardha's extensive criminal history, his early plea of guilty, his age and his waning health.

