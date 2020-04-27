Menu
DIGITAL CONNECTION: Students Ryan Bohm, Lewis May, Matilda Nowlan & Mrs Mel Stephenson wave at their classmates working from home.
News

ONE WEEK IN: Warwick teachers innovate in the digital age

Tessa Flemming
27th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
TAKING your class on a house tour, virtual running clubs and digital cattle judging are just some of the ways students from Scots PGC have embraced home schooling.

Principal Kyle Thompson said, one week in, home schooling had been a matter of “fundamentally reinventing education”.

“In terms of academic results, we’re doing really well but we’re also very mindful that we can’t just transplant normal teaching timetables in virtual space,” he said.

As a result, curriculum had to become innovative — with great results.

“In tutor groups, we’re inviting kids to bring their pets or walk around their backyard,” Mr Thompson said.

“We’re almost getting a deeper sense of engagement and sharing at a greater level which I found fascinating.

“In some ways, we’ve learnt a lot and moving forward, we’ll integrate some things.

“We are doing things we never thought of previously.”

Steps had also been taken to ensure their large boarding and rural population didn’t become disadvantaged during this time.

“We’re very conscious of the different needs of remote students,” Mr Thompson said.

“We surveyed the whole school about their ability to access online resources and then tailored that to each student.

“We’ve also reached out to state schools in indigenous communities who are helping us work to provide infrastructure for students so there’s been some really good relationships formed in those remote communities too.”

Warwick Daily News

