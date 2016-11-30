One year as her own boss

YAHOO BUCKAROO: Sandra Nolan is celebrating one year at the helm of the Buckaroo Motor Inn.

A LITTLE over a year ago, Sandra Nolan decided to go into business for herself and became the proud owner of Buckaroo Motor Inn at Warwick.

Miss Nolan said she loved the role she had taken on.

"We have some really great customers, who really make your day,” she said.

"Some cranky ones too, but you really have to be a people person in a job like this, if you're not then you might as well forget it.

"It's been a real eye- opener; some days are tough and you wonder why you're doing it, but overall it's been a great opportunity and I love it.”

Growing up on a farm in Goomburra, Miss Nolan said she had a wonderful childhood.

"We could just jump on a horse and go and explore or climb the mountain,” she said.

"It was also a lot of work though. We had a dairy farm when I was younger and that evolved later on to beef cattle and crops.

"I was the youngest

and my sisters thought I

was a bit spoilt but it was lots of fun.”

At 18 Miss Nolan moved to Warwick and began working at Akooramak aged care home.

"My mum, Maureen Gillespie, was one of the bosses up there for 25 years, she kept working until she was 70,” she said.

"She's 82 now and wishes she had have kept working.”

Miss Nolan said she worked there for a while and left to have a son, David.

"When he started school, I got a job working at the Jackie Howe Motel doing general duties,” she said.

"In 1993 I got married and had two more girls, Natasha and Kate, and then my husband and I started Rob Nolan Transport and we did that for 23 years.

"In 2015 I decided to look for a business of my own; at the age of 50 it gets a little bit harder to get someone to give you a job.

"I worked for over 25 years but have no qualifications to show for it, so I decided to go into business for myself.”

Miss Nolan said the last year had been very busy.

"Tourism is really starting to move and more and more people are travelling around the state and the country,” she said.

"We're really lucky here to have a facility like Morgan Park and the go-karts as well.

"Without them, the town would be dead, they bring

in so many visitors, all

year round.”

As for the future of Warwick, Miss Nolan said we needed more activities to occupy younger people.

"And more industry, to bring more jobs and more people to Warwick,” she said. "It's such a great place to raise a family.”