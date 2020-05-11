Online learning sparks new appreciation for classroom

WELCOME BACK: (B) Tori Abood, Madeline Litchfield and Lorna Brought, (F) Sarah Hockling, Lauren Mann, Liarna Miller and Jack McLucas happy to see each other on their first day back.

THE 8.45am bell was a welcome return this morning for senior students heading back to the classroom for the first time in five weeks.

Students in years 11 and 12 were among the first to return to face-to-face learning after coronavirus restrictions made it impossible to conduct ‘normal’ lessons.

Assumption College senior Lauren Mann was grateful to be back in the classroom after completing three weeks of online learning.

“It was very much each to their own – some people did really well and some people did really badly,” she said.

“I think it kind of depends on where you are at with your learning and how you learn, and the teachers you have.

“I’m kind of keen to come back so I can get that one-on-one time.”

The excitement from Assumption’s senior students was evident as they returned to structured learning environments.

Fellow student Pat Gordon said online learning hadn’t taken too much of a toll on his education.

“It was a bit different and a bit frustrating trying to get used to,” he said.

“It’s probably about the same – I don’t think we’ve really been impacted with our education.

“We’d been given a good amount of work to do while we were at home.”

As the first cohort of Queensland year 12 students to complete the ATAR system, there was a greater desire for students to resume in-person learning.

“With assessments due and things like that, it probably would have been harder to go back later on,” Pat said.

“It’s been a bit harder (doing ATAR) but it’s been good to keep in contact with the teachers.”

Despite students only missing two physical weeks of school, principal Simon Fleming said social interactions were as important inside the classroom as they were out.

“The social interaction of learning is the key, they learn off each other and around each other as well,” Mr Fleming said.

“Especially for the higher-level thinking subjects, like physics and maths, they need that collaborative environment.

“When you look at the research around the students who attain really high ATAR’s, every student makes a comment about the relationships they’ve had with teachers.”

While the return to classroom learning is still in its early stages and social distancing practices are still at large, the structure of school is something Lauren said she appreciates more now.

“I’m just used to being around friends,” she said.

“That was the most difficult part of it – trying to keep that routine and trying to get up and do something.

“Now we can see what we’ve missed, I think we’ll definitely appreciate school more.”