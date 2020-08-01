Menu
FUTURE OF AUCTIONS?: Buying and selling cattle remotely is made possible by online livestock auctions, leaving local farmers to get creative with how they best advertise their stock.
News

Online sales open new world of opportunity for producers

Tessa Flemming
1st Aug 2020 10:00 AM
SOUTHERN Downs farmers have welcomed a growing shift to online auctions as saleyard coronavirus restrictions leave buyers seeking alternate markets.

In the wake of restricted yard entry since March and no sign of easing restrictions soon, many online auction houses such as AuctionPlus and Farmgate Auctions have recorded exponential turnover.

Greymare farmer John Cleary started selling his cattle using AuctionPlus before the pandemic but said, following closures nationwide, he himself had seen such sites boom in interest.

“We did notice that as soon as coronavirus hit, the demand obviously increased and daily no-through sales increased,” Mr Cleary said.

“There was massive growth in that division.”

Farmgate Auctions director Guy Gallen with cattle. Picture: Paul Mathews
In an interview earlier this year, online auction house Farmgate Auctions director Guy Gallen said the pandemic had paved way for the future of farm sales.

“COVID-19 has certainly shone a light on selling livestock online and people are looking beyond traditional methods,” Mr Gallen said.

“Anything can be sold by auction – we’re not limited by time, space or place and we don’t have to meet such common saleyard requirements as EPA rules, effluent run-off, repairs or maintenance.”

In a recent sale, three-fifths of Mr Cleary’s stock went to interstate buyers in Glen Innes and Legume- an option that wouldn’t have been possible without the platform.

It was a welcome alternative he encouraged more producers to seek out, even after the virus ended.

“You can sit in your office hundreds of kilometres away and watch cattle from 10 different locations and have them all at your fingertips,” he said.

“While people obviously like to see them in the flesh, I think if you have good video and present them well, it’s a fair platform that gives all buyers a crack of it.”

It also gave sellers like him the chance to wait out a fair price.

“If they don’t meet the market, you don’t have to sell them,” Mr Cleary said

“No matter what, at the yards, you’ll always hear someone say – I’m not happy with what I got but they’re gone.

“(Online auctions) give you more control over what you want and what you get.”

