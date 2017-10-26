News

Only one man rode Curio and now he's in the hall of fame

TOP RIDER: The late Alan Woods has been inducted into the hall of fame.
TOP RIDER: The late Alan Woods has been inducted into the hall of fame. Contributed
by Gerard Walsh

RODEO: The late Alan Woods was one of the inductees to the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre Hall of Fame at a gala function on Wednesday night at Douglas Feez Pavilion.

Woods is best known as the first cowboy to ride the mare Curio at Marrabel in South Australia when he made time in 1953 and rode Curio again at Marrabel in a challenge ride in 1954.

He is the only rider to make time on Curio in the saddle bronc ride. A photo of him riding Curio in 1953 is the feature photo at the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre.

Woods won six national titles in the one day at Kyabram in 1953.

He competed in many Warwick rodeos and won the bull ride in 1946.

Woods retired from rodeo in 1959 and lived in Victoria before he and wife Barbara retired to Warwick.

He died at age 72 in 1998 and was represented on Wednesday night by Barbara.

Four generations of the Woods family were at the ceremony.

Other inductees were John "Happy" Gill, his wife, the late Margaret Gill, Vic Gough, Barry Gravener, Garry McPhee, Bernie Smyth Jnr, Bonny Young and the Cloncurry and Tumbarumba rodeo committees.

Warwick Daily News
