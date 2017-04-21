Opening hours change with seasons at Downs dumps

WITH winter and shorter days on the way, Southern Downs Regional Council has advised changes to the opening hours at waste management facilities in Warwick and Stanthorpe.



Southern Downs Regional Council's manager environmental services Mr Tim O'Brien highlighted that the operating hours are seasonally adjusted, closing one hour earlier in late autumn through to the end of winter.



"From May 1 through to August 31, the Warwick and Stanthorpe waste facilities will operate from 7am to 5pm, with all services remaining the same," Mr O'Brien said.



"These two facilities will then return to the extended hours of 7am to 6pm for the spring through to mid-autumn period, September 1 to April 30."



Mr O'Brien also highlighted residents thinking about mulching their gardens in readiness for winter, can purchase mulch from both the Warwick and Stanthorpe waste facilities.



"Timber and green waste that have been disposed of at these facilities, such as tree branches, grass clippings, timber pallets and old timber furniture are mulched and the mulch is then made available for sale to the public," he said.



"The mulch fees are currently $9.00 per cubic metre or $5.50 per cubic metre if loaded by hand, so it's a very economical way to get your mulch, and it's another great way of helping to reduce landfill."



For more information about Council's waste facilities across the region and opening hours, visit the website: http://www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/living-here/waste---recycling/waste-facilities

