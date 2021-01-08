Menu
FUSION DELIGHT: Various Indian dishes will be on offer at the new restaurant.
News

OPENING SOON: Cafe owners heat up with new culinary delight

Tessa Flemming
8th Jan 2021 12:26 PM
Two well-known local restaurateurs are set to deliver a new Indian fusion restaurant for Stanthorpe.

Indian Stanthorpe is preparing its new year opening with owners promising a dining experience like no other.

It would be a new and exciting challenge for owner Tammy Robinson who already owns Stanthorpe staple Cafe 77 and boasts more than 27 years of hospitality experience.

She said the partnership with Fijian chef Vandhana would offer a “fusion curry delight” for Stanthorpe tastebuds.

“This new exciting culinary experience for our town is going to certainly be welcomed,” she said.

“We are excited to offer something new in these difficult times and to show that our economy can survive if locals keep supporting locals.”
Ms Robinson said the “Indian Fijian” cuisine will boast a range of delicacies including “mild to fiery hot curry with traditional spices”.

Toby and Tammy Robinson are previously known for Cafe 77 and Farmhouse Cafe & Co.
Other tantalising eats include marinated tandoori chicken sticks, homemade roti and curry puffs, kulfi ice-cream blended on site and Indian tea.

The store will take over the gap left in Maryland St by the sudden departure of Pizza Hut early last year and offer dine-in and takeaway options.

While a specific opening date is yet to be revealed, Ms Robinson hopes the restaurant will be open by the Stanthorpe Show on January 29.

In the meantime, keep updated by following their Facebook page.

