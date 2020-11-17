OPENING UP: The new businesses you need to know

OPENING UP: Michelle Burnham and her pup take a bath at new Warwick groomers Pawz R Us.

OPENING UP: Michelle Burnham and her pup take a bath at new Warwick groomers Pawz R Us.

AFTER a year of unprecedented business stress Warwick retailers look to be bouncing back if a bevy of new businesses opening up are any indication.

If you missed them, here’s all you need to know:

CHANT KENNELS

This new business is sure to have tails wagging all over town.

A boarding, breeding, whelping, agistment site, the new business also offers an off-leash play area and in-home pet sitting.

It has also opened in time for Christmas bookings.

For more information contact 0447 074 186.

STITCH SEW EMPORIUM

If you’re on the hunt for something homemade for your little one, look no further.

StitchSewEmporium is the brainchild of Warwick mum Alyvia who crafts all kinds of baby goods including cloth nappies, bibs, burp clothes and more.

While orders are currently closed, her Etsy store is expected to reopen mid December.

In the meantime, check out the Instagram page here.

PAWZ R US

Honing in on a need for more Warwick groomer parlours and a love of the Rose City, new parlour Paw R Us was opened.

Owners Ian Lewis and Michelle Burnham moved from Brisbane to share a lifetime of experience with local pet lovers.

Pawz R Us are located at 3/38 Palmerin St and can be contacted on 0403 134 121.

It is open from 7am — 5pm weekdays and 7am — noon Saturdays.

Evelyn & Maud Vintage Homewares owner Sandy Hunter is thrilled to open her new Warwick store. / Credit: Sandy Hunter

HONEYBEE BEAUTY

A new beauty business has arrived in Warwick just in time to glamify for all those special Christmas parties.

Owner Chlor Mohr is currently offering lash lifts and tints.

To book, message the Facebook page or call 0427 756 030.

EVELYN AND MAUD VINTAGE HOMEWARES

Boasting a range of vintage wares, clothes, upcycled furniture and boutique goods, owner Sandy Hunter was inspired by beauty and utility for her new CBD store.

Opening November 4, the store coincided with a move to the Rose City for Mrs Hunter who previously ran a historic Kingaroy B&B.

Check out the selection at 40 Palmerin St or head to store’s website or Instagram.

Got a new business in the works you want to showcase? Get in touch at tessa.flemming@news.com.au