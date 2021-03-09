OPENING UP: Warwick grazers’ taste of success

NEXT STEP: Deb Beverage, Tyrone Finnie, Joey Beverage, and Tina Finney representing the House Graze team at the 2021 Warwick BBQ and Beers Roadshow event.

Months into launching their new business House Graze, owners Aaron and Sam Beckhouse have been able to take a bigger plunge, opening their own shopfront.

The pair, who opened grazing platter business in January, had been buoyed by Warwick support to expand Ms Beckhouse said.

“It was very daunting for us being a new business especially after Covid but we’ve also been blown away by the orders brought into us,” she said.

“We’ve been over the moon. In our business plan, we were going to look at a storefront in 12 months, we’re only two months in and already doing this.”

The new King St premises would also give the business the opportunity to expand into other ventures, including high tea.

“So we’re still doing delivery services to out as far as Killarney, Allora and Clifton but this just gives us more flexibility around opening hours,” Ms Beckhouse said.

“A shopfront means people pop in and get orders made within an hour and the turnaround will be a lot faster.”

At the time of opening, the couple emphasised they wanted to support Southern Downs producers with their insta-worthy platters and Ms Beckhouse attributed this niche for their success.

“Everyone has been so supportive and we’ve been so grateful to support other local business,” she said.

“We’ve have comments made that people love buying from us because we are support locally and because we source so much locally.

“They know to come to us, and we’re growing our business as well.”

House Graze will be open on March 19 at 41 King St.

Opening hours will be 10am-6pm.