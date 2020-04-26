OPINION: Changing routines on historical day

STARKLY DIFFERENT: The traditional Anzac Day clash between Essendon and Collingwood didn’t proceed however a lone bugler took to the MCG to honour the service men and women. (Photo by Michael Willson)

THERE are many things that I have come to value during these current lockdown restrictions but none more so than the routines and rituals of sport.

I have always had very specific routines for milestone matches, be it the first game in round one or on grand final day.

But there was never a day that held more significance than Anzac Day.

For as long as I can remember my dad and I have perched ourselves in front of our TV in anticipation for the Essendon v. Collingwood game.

It’s a game that, without fail, would always be entertaining.

Although the game itself wasn’t the only drawcard, with the AFL paying its respects to the current and ex-servicemen and women at the MCG.

For some reason, there is nothing more spine-tingling to me than when approximately 92,000 people come to a complete silence during the last post.

You could hear a pin dropping, it’s that quiet and usually I’m not the only one who is moved, with the display of respect usually bringing a tear to my dad’s eye.

But when the first bounce happens, the excitement returns and the anticipation for an iconic game resumes.

So, yesterday while I still paid my respects to our servicemen and women, a part of me will miss the routine of game day and perching myself in front of the TV for the all important game.