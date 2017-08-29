OPINION: Dealing with the black dog

IF YOU had a back problem or some other physical injury and you were asked to lift some heavy object, or do an activity that would almost likely further affect your injury, what would you say? Yes or no?

Some people may still do it, and I've been guilty of not being able to say no before, but I'm willing to bet most people would politely refuse, fearing the obvious further damage the activity would cause. Generally, most people who asked would understand.

I know that attitudes in society is changing somewhat, but it is still very difficult to refuse, and many people fail to accept refusal, when it comes to issues involving mental health.

I'm not ashamed to say, in fact I've written about it in this column on more than one occasion, that my life has been affected by mental health issues, namely depression and post traumatic stress.

For many years, during and after my 18 years in the police force, I lived in fear of being "found out" that I was suffering. In fact, the shame I felt almost led to me ending my life at the end of a rope. Fortunately, I've had outstanding support from a long suffering and loving wife of 25 years and family as well as a great doctor. I'm not over it, I probably never will be. Some weeks will be better than others, but I've accepted that I will carry wounds and scars with me forever. In all honesty, in tribute to many of the people involved in the incidents that caused them, I'll do it to honour their memory.

Just like physical injuries, mental health issues can strike anyone. Different people can be affected by mental or physical injury by the exact same circumstances.

I mean, look at athletes. Some can have careers beset by many injuries and some can go through their sporting lives with minimal fuss.

Other facets of physical health can also defy logic. Whilst many people succumb to various cancers due to their lifestyle choices, I'm sure we have all heard of people who live long lives despite smoking and drinking all their lives. As I write this I'm hearing about iron-man, Dean Mercer dying from heart failure at 47. Who would guess?

Likewise, mental health issues can strike anyone for all manner of reasons. According to Mindframe-media.info 14% of Aussies will be diagnosed with an anxiety disorders every year, and many others will do undiagnosed.

The one thing I know for sure is that mental health sufferers have one big thing in common. They are human, and the last time I looked most of us were of that species.

If someone tells you they need a "mental health day", even a week or a month or longer, please respect that. Care for your friends, family and strangers. If these issues come along and strike you, don't be ashamed. Seek some help. Trust me, from a guy who's been in some deep holes, it really helps.

After all, we are only human.