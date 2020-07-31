OPINION: Don’t waste time being angry at virus fools

The social media pile-on may be satisfying but it achieves nothing.

THE alleged actions of two young women could undo all the hard work Queenslanders have done to contain coronavirus spread.

This absolutely should make our blood boil.

We have cheered and congratulated each other as case numbers dwindled and our gruelling social distancing efforts paid off.

All for it to be put at risk by two people who, according to police, seem to think the rules don't apply to them.

At this point, however, as satisfying as it may be, the social media pile-on achieves little.

The allegations against the women have been widely reported, and it's now for the courts to decide what happens next.

Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu travelled to Melbourne and have become the state's first positive cases outside of quarantine since May.

All we can do now is double down and make sure the threat is brought under firm control.

Tinana Vet Surgey is to be commended for closing its doors at the slightest hint of a virus risk.

It's unfortunate how quickly the potential spread of this disease reached our region once again but it just goes to show how real the ongoing danger is.

Now, more than ever, there is no excuse for complacency.

As bitterly frustrated as it makes us, coronavirus is well and truly back in Queensland.

Let's not waste too much time on being angry with those who made that happen.

Instead, let's be grateful for the heroic efforts of our police at the borders and our health professionals carrying out contact tracing.

Most importantly, let's continue doing our part to minimise the spread.