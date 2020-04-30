OPINION: Is Anzac Day the true Australia Day?

THIS YEAR marks the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook landing at Botany Bay. Widely acknowledged as the discovery of Australia it was followed 18 years later by the landing of British ships at Port Jackson. The day Governor Arthur Phillip raised the flag at Botany Bay (26th January, 1788) we celebrate as the founding of our nation. Australia Day.

The Australia Day website describes Australia Day as ‘a day to reflect on what it means to be Australian, to celebrate contemporary Australia and to acknowledge our history.’

But in reality we reflect on a day in history that initiated colonisation, a convict colony, and the callous treatment of Australia’s indigenous peoples.

Does it surprise you that most Australians do not step outside their door to celebrate this day?

Take by contrast, Anzac Day. In particular Anzac Day 2020 when Australians, unable to attend Dawn Services, marches and RSL lunches, stood at the end of their driveways to see the sun rise. To silently recognise and acknowledge all those who have served, and still serve our country, Australia.

People would not stand at the end of their driveway at dawn on the 25th April unless they wanted to. The day has meaning for them. This is Australians acknowledging we are proud to be Australian and proud of those Australians who went before us and who died for us. Anzac Day means more to us, as Australians, than does Australia Day.

Whenever we are asking our men and women to achieve greatness, we ask them to invoke the Anzac spirit. That spirit of endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour, larrikinism, and mateship. Whether it be combating drought, bushfires, floods, or an opposing team on the playing field. Whether it be to show support for our first responders, our health workers, our Police in times of great loss and sacrifice. It is the Anzac spirit that we call upon.

On Anzac Day we reflect on a day in history that initiated Australia’s coming of age. When Australians began to take pride in being Australian. Yes, it was a day of war but, as any digger will tell you, it is not about glorifying war. It is about pride in being Australian and pride in the past and present feats of the men and women of our Australian Defence Force.

Men and women of every ethnicity. In WW1 our indigenous men, along with “new” Australians, some not even born here, fought and died for Australia. Of the 70 Aboriginal men who served at Gallipoli, 13 were killed in action.

Our men and women forged a reputation for our country; they made being Australian something to be proud of, a nation standing tall in the eyes of other nations.

After Gallipoli, we were better than ‘the convict nation’. We were, and still are, truly Australians. There is no-one else on earth like us. And on the 25th April every year, perhaps our true Australia Day, we celebrate who we truly are.