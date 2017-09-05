OPINION: Learn from past mistakes

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 5: The Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry look at floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales outside Kensington Palace on September 5, 1997 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

THE last week or so was notable for a couple of things.

One was the 20th anniversary of the death of Her Royal Highness Diana The Princess of Wales, and secondly four fatalities on our nearby highways.

To me those events make a big point. Death on the road can happen to anyone. It doesn't matter who you are. If we travel on the roads we are all at risk.

I grew up hearing that pretty much anyone older than me could remember where they were when it was announced JFK was assassinated. That was a tragic event that I used to ponder on and hoped against hope that my generation wouldn't have such moments that jump out of history pages and smack us in the chops. But we did.

Those events did happen. One was the death of Diana and the other was watching the events of 9/11 in 2001. Hard to believe that we are getting close to 20 years since that event too.

I was still working at the Water Police in 1997. I woke to the news on that Sunday morning there had been an accident involving her car in Paris. Although I wasn't working that day, I ducked over the Story Bridge from our home at nearby Norman Park to get something I had left at work. I was on the way home, sitting at traffic lights on Ann St, when the news of her death was broadcast over the radio.

I remember being stunned. The fairytale princess was dead. I'll admit I cried a tear or two, maybe more. I had spent a large part of my life watching this beautiful, kind and increasingly sad lady go through her life. It was a tragic end to her increasingly tragic life.

Later on, as the details of the accident emerged over the next few weeks and months, I became increasingly angered that she, and those who were looking after her, had such a large part in her demise, and the demise of her companions.

I'm not about to go into conspiracy theories or cover-ups. To me, if they are true in any way, they are not relevant when it comes to the hard truth of road safety. The death of the Diana, Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul would not have occurred had three of what we call The Fatal Five not been breached.

Speed, drink driving and failure to wear seatbelts.

Maybe the car they were in was being chased by paparazzi or MI5 or whoever? I don't know, but the facts remain that the driver had a blood alcohol level 3.5 times the legal limit, the vehicle they were in was travelling at over 100kmhr in a 50 zone and neither Diana nor Fayed were wearing seatbelts.

Time will tell what caused four more of our friends, family and neighbours to perish on the highways around Warwick in the last couple of weeks. The Police will complete their investigations. The Coroner may or may not hold an inquest.

The loved ones will continue to grieve forever more and the witnesses and emergency services workers will remember too. At the very least, every time they drive past those places on the roads. Some will remember way more often.

We will drive those roads too. Driving past locations where lives of others have ended without any inkling of what has happened there before. Just remember, it can happen to anyone. It does happen to anyone.

Please stay safe.