OPINION: Luke and Eric tie the knot at Leslie Dam

Newlyweds Eric Hofmeister and Luke Murray with their groomsmen and "broomsmen” following their wedding at Leslie Dam.

AS THE sun began to drop over Leslie Dam on Saturday, I was honoured to watch Eric Hofmeister and Luke Murray declare their love for one another.

At 24, it was my first wedding experience, and a beautiful one at that.

The Brisbane couple had decided no matter what the status quo or the state of our Marriage Act, they wanted to be each other's husbands.

Two years since Luke popped the question, Eric rode in on horseback being led in by his six "broomsmen”.

Donning a dusty blue suit and carrying his bouquet, he walked down the aisle arm-in-arm with his parents, barely holding back tears, to meet his soon-to-be husband.

Like so many others before them who have tied the knot without any objection, Eric and Luke made the effort to involve their family and close friends in the nuptials.

Stephen and Jenny Hofmeister and Russell Murray both took their turns speaking before the lucky couple exchanged rings.

"Luke, you have been part of our family for some time now and we love you both unconditionally,” Jenny said.

"I know your mum would have been incredibly proud of you today; I never got to meet her but I know she would be.”

Even Eric's "fairy” godmother Nancy flew in all the way from New York to sprinkle a bit of "fairy dust” magic on the pair.

It was a heartfelt ceremony for a couple very much in love.

While I must respect that some will carry a different opinion in this debate, I truly believe Eric and Luke, and gay and lesbian couples just like them, should be given the right and respect to marry their partners and have that union recognised to the same extent as heterosexual couples under the law.

After all, love is love.