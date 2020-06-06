Menu
LONG WAY BACK: Sports reporter Emily Clooney reflects on the loss of community sport, such as the Warwick touch football competition, during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: contributed
OPINION: Pandemic’s reminder that we need community sport

Emily Clooney
6th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
THE return of normality is well within sight – gyms are planning their openings and sporting organisations are returning to training.

In a couple of weeks, everything will seem as it once was although this won’t be the case.

After speaking with club officials around town, the strict COVID requirements are making it extremely difficult to resume play.

There are limits on the number of people at trainings, all sessions must be non-contact, and everyone must come and go without mingling.

In many instances these restrictions are going to turn people away and consider abandoning the 2020 season all together.

I don’t blame them.

But this is the ‘new’ world we live in and it makes you wonder when these guidelines and measures will no longer be necessary.

By 2021, will COVID officers cease to exist and ball washing no longer be necessary. Or will we always implement these hygiene measures to stay safe.

As adults, it is somewhat easier to comprehend these decisions. We can rationalise their purpose in getting athletes back onto the field.

The implementation of extra volunteers doesn’t seem too far fetched because we know the responsibilities volunteers have.

I often wonder how kids are going through these interesting times; having the outlet of sport ripped away from them by a disease that isn’t tangible.

The consequences of the suspended activity will soon come to the forefront, and those wanting to power through will show.

With many clubs determining the outcome of seasons this week, I hope now more than ever, people return to play and support clubs across the region.

There are so many benefits of playing individual or team sports and I didn’t realise how necessary and important they were until this time.

If there is one thing coronavirus has taught me, is it’s how much I miss playing sport and the thrill of competing against others.

