OPINION POLL: Residents rate Warwick

RECENTLY the Warwick Daily News asked the community to rate Warwick.

Readers were asked to give our town a score from 1-5 (one being the worst and five being the best) and then leave a reason as to why.

The results were mixed.

Many people love Warwick, it's scenery, history and friendly country town charm, whereas other residents see little to be positive about.

Below is a breakdown of scores and their overall percentages.

Rating 5 20.50% 4.5 11.76% 4 5.88% 3.5 5.88% 3 2.94% 2 11.76% 1 32.35% 0 2.94% -1 2.94% -5 2.94%

Coming out on top was the score of 1 with 32.35% of the voting.

Over 43% rated Warwick a score of above 3.

Michelle Fay gave Warwick a score of 4.5 and said any place is what you make of it.

"Warwick has a country atmosphere with better shopping than small country towns," she said.

"But we are a stones throw away from Toowoomba or Brisbane if anything major is needed, whether it be medical or anything else."

Kate Colfs rated Warwick a 4 and said no place was perfect, but Warwick is what you make of it.

Julie Donovan scored Warwick a 4.5 and said she had lived here all her life and loves it.

"Getting a job here is hard but as far as raising children goes it's excellent," she said.

"Lots of choice for schools and sports, very safe and easy to drive around most of the time."

JoJo Bucknell gave Warwick a 5.

"I love living is Warwick," she said.

"Great friends, lots to do, growing town, safe for kids and excellent choices of schools."

Al Cutmore was even more glowing

"Warwick is a 5. This page does not have enough space for me to list the reasons," he said.

Ardie Wentworth-Fisher got right in depth with his scoring.

"I'm a former resident of Warwick and have also lived in Sydney, Glen Innes and now Townsville, so a bit of a mix," he said.

"Considering the size of Warwick it's not that bad a town.

"Schools (5) - Great choice of public and private, friendliness (5), cleanliness (5) - Parks and gardens do a great job.

"Crime (4) - Compared to Townsville, Warwick residents look like a bunch of saints. Still the odd trouble makers though.

"Shopping (3) - You have most of what you need with Toowoomba and the coast also not that far away.

"Cost of living (3) - affordable housing but rates a bit high.

"Things to do (3) - It's what you make it. Lots of sporting clubs, national Parks and Leslie Dam on your doorstep for boating and more.

"Employment (2) - It's a small town so it's expected that jobs are a bit harder to come by.

"Health (2) - with private health insurance you're not really getting value for money. Booking a GP appointment was also difficult at times.

"Roads (1) - Some of the worst in Qld. People in Townsville whinge about the roads up here. They ain't seen nothing."

At the other end of the scale was Rebecca Cottam who rated Warwick 2 out of 5.

"Not a lot to do here and the crime spree is getting worse," she said.

Hope Furlong rated Warwick just 1.

"The place is a dive," she said.

A little cross town favouritism from Lewis Perkins.

"I rate it a 1 - Stanthorpe is a much better town always will be," he said.

Luke Jensen scored Warwick a 1.

"Rates are a overkill for what we have," he said.

"No job opportunities, poor wages for the people who do work.

"You need to know someone in this town to get a good start."

And this from Amber Jade.

"1. Do I even need to give a reason why?"

Warwick may not be for everyone, but it is what you make of it.

What do you think?

